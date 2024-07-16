AJMAN, 15th July, 2024 (WAM) -- Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), received a delegation from the Gulf Chinese Trading Corporation, which manages Ajman's China Mall. The meeting discussed ways of cooperation and reviewed plans to develop and expand the volume of China Mall investments in the emirate, as well as opportunities to attract leading Chinese companies in renewable energy, advanced industries, artificial intelligence, health and tourism.

The delegation of the Gulf Chinese Trading Corporation was headed by the Director-General.

Al Muwaiji praised the depth of the UAE-Chinese strategic relations since China is the UAE's largest trading partner with 12 percent of the UAE's non-oil trade during 2023 and the third largest global investor in the UAE.

He stressed the importance of the Ajman China Mall as one of the most prominent commercial and investment destinations, praising the extent of developments that the China Mall has witnessed since its launch and its diversity of commercial projects.

For his part, the Gulf Chinese Trading Corporation Director-General stressed that the growth of trade and investments of China Mall comes as a result of the availability of the components and integrated infrastructure provided by the Emirate of Ajman, and also reflects the size of the strong and solid relations between the UAE And China.