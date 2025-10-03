Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has applauded the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), the Managing Director/CEO of Ibom Airport Development Company, Mr Uwem Ekanem, and the airport board for the successful restoration of night flight operations at Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the governor said the exercise, which culminated in the full calibration and overhaul of navigational aids as well as the reinstatement of airfield lighting, was completed within the 30 September deadline he had set.

With the successful execution of the task, the sunrise-to-sunset restriction earlier imposed on the facility has now been lifted, allowing flight operations to continue into the night with immediate effect.

Governor Eno expressed satisfaction that the airport management rose to the occasion, stressing that the achievement was a direct outcome of his administration’s insistence on meeting deliverables under the Arise Agenda within specified timelines.

“I congratulate the MD/CEO, Mr Uwem Ekanem, the staff, and the board for getting the job done within the timeline. I am equally appreciative of the invaluable role played by NAMA in ensuring the smooth completion of this project,” the governor stated.

He assured that the government would not relent in providing the necessary support for the state’s aviation infrastructure, pledging further investments in the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, the international terminal, and other ongoing projects within the aviation ecosystem.

According to him, the improvements at Victor Attah International Airport are part of broader efforts to position Akwa Ibom as a key player in both aviation and tourism—sectors he described as central to the state’s economic diversification plans.

The governor linked the development to the state’s tourism agenda, pointing out that with night flight operations restored, the movement of tourists and business travellers would no longer be hindered. He noted that this would be particularly beneficial as the state prepares to commission the Arise Resorts in December, which he described as the nation’s premier family-themed resort.

“Tourism remains a major plank of the Arise Agenda, and this milestone will ensure seamless operations by our flagship airline, Ibom Air, as we welcome tourists and investors into the state during the Yuletide season and beyond,” he said.

Governor Eno reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to making Akwa Ibom the tourism haven of Nigeria, adding that with the strides recorded in aviation and hospitality, the state was steadily building a sustainable future with or without oil.

