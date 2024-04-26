For the sixth consecutive day, Nigerian currency Naira continued its fall against the American dollar at the official window as the domestic currency traded at N1,309.88/$1.

This is according to data sourced from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered.

At the end of tradingtrading on Thursday, the naira lost N1.36 against the dollar when compared to the previous exchange rate of N1,308.52/$1 on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

The intra-day high and low recorded during the day were N1,435/$1 and N1,100 /$1 respectively, representing a lean spread of N335\$1.

