Doha, Qatar: The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (IPA Qatar) has announced its partnership with Kazakh Invest, the national development institute that promotes sustainable socio-economic development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, aimed at strengthening business exchange and bilateral investment between Qatar and Kazakhstan.

On the sidelines of the Astana International Forum 2023, Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al Thani, CEO, IPA Qatar and Meirzhan Yussupov, Chairman of the Management Board, Kazakh Invest signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, Chairman of Qatar Chamber; H E Arman Issagaliyev Ambassador of Kazakhstan to State of Qatar; and Nurlan Zhakupov, CEO of the National Welfare Fund “Samruk-Kazyna”.

Under the terms of the agreement, IPA Qatar and Kazakh Invest will collaborate to facilitate knowledge and information exchange, as well as share expertise and best practices to promote investment opportunities between the two countries.

Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al Thani, CEO, IPA Qatar, said: “As the largest economy in Central Asia in both absolute and per capita terms, Kazakhstan is a long-standing trading hub that poses incredible potential for investors from Qatar and vice versa. We are delighted to welcome Kazakh Invest as an international partner that shares in our ambition to attract foreign direct investment, promote business success and foster strong alliances that can advance our countries’ growth objectives.”

Meirzhan Yussupov, Chairman of the Management Board, Kazakh Invest, noted: “Through this strategic partnership with IPA Qatar, we aim to create a robust platform for business collaboration and investment between Kazakhstan and Qatar. Kazakhstan’s strong economic standing and its potential as a gateway to Central Asia make it an attractive destination for Qatari investors. By sharing knowledge, expertise, and best practices, we can unlock new opportunities and drive mutual growth and prosperity for our countries.”

The IPA Qatar – Kazakh Invest partnership represents a significant milestone in deepening the economic ties between the two countries. It also sets the foundation for creating new avenues for business growth and fostering innovation.

