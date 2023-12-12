ABU DHABI: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) today announced a strategic partnership with Archireef, the pioneering nature-tech company dedicated to the restoration of degraded marine ecosystems.

FAB has committed to fund the deployment of 100 square meters of Archireef’s 3D printed Reef Tiles to support the recovery process and development of underwater natural ecosystems off the coast of Abu Dhabi.

The partnership will see 400 units of Archireef’s patented Reef Tiles (100 sqm) placed in Arabian Gulf waters in and around the Abu Dhabi emirate, providing a new home for 2,400 corals. Based on previous deployments, the tiles should also produce improvements in biodiversity, especially fish and invertebrates.

Archireef will actively restore degraded coral reefs using its patented technology, using tiles 3D-printed in terracotta clay in the UAE.

FAB’s retail banking customers will be part of the project, with the opportunity to play an active role in the deployment of the artificial Reef Tiles, learn about marine biodiversity, and witness the program’s continuing impact.

The Reef Tiles have proven to be a game changer in coral restoration efforts, boasting an impressive coral survivorship rate of 95 percent, outperforming traditional methods by more than four times. This achievement has earned Archireef recognition from organisations such as the World Economic Forum (WEF), the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, and Geneva Inventions.

The objective of the UAE project is to contribute towards counteracting the effects of coral loss. On a global level, more than 50 percent of the world's coral cover has been lost to date. Across the world, reduced coastal protection leads to a decrease in the ocean economy which impacts food availability.