UAE-based HR and fintech firm RemotePass has secured $5.5 million in a new funding round that will support the company’s expansion plans.

The Series A funding round was led by Istanbul-based 212 VC and joined by other investors, including Endeavor UAE, Khwarizmi Ventures, Oraseya Capital, Flyer One Ventures, Access Bridge Ventures, A15 and the Swiss Founders Fund, the company said on X, formerly Twitter.

“This fresh injection fuels our mission to revolutionise remote work for companies, and talent globally,” the start-up said.

The company said it will use the fresh capital to boost innovative features on its platform, as well as support partnerships and integrations to make HR management more efficient.

“We’re also expanding into new markets and crafting localised solutions to meet global needs.”

RemotePass caters to global onboarding needs of businesses, from hiring contractors to full-time employees in more than 150 countries.

It promises to streamline the process of onboarding employees overseas, including those in locations where a company does not have a legal presence.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com