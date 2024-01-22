Ento Capital, an investment banking firm regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority with a team track record of $4.6 billion in assets under management, has entered into a financial advisory deal with Al Amal Investment Company (SIAMA) to lead the development and management of The Ritz-Carlton Residences and Resort in Marrakech -- a project valued at more than $220 million.

The landmark agreement marks the strategic expansion of Ento Capital’s asset management and advisory services into the promising North African market.

Set against the enchanting backdrop of Marrakech, The Ritz-Carlton Residences Marrakech is a mixed-use project spanning nearly 50 hectares along the Amezmiz road. As part of this deal, Ento Capital assumes a pivotal role in delivering world-class asset management and organising services for the project in Morocco, said a statement.

Hayssam El Masri, Senior Executive Officer of Ento Capital, stated: “Tourism is the cornerstone of the Moroccan economy, substantially contributing to the nation's GDP while generating extensive employment opportunities. We are delighted to be the financial advisors spearheading the development and management of The Ritz-Carlton Residences and Resort in Marrakech. This exquisite project presents a remarkable opportunity for discerning investors seeking substantial financial gains, while offering them a unique opportunity to be part of a prestigious community.

“The project seamlessly blends opulent design, unparalleled amenities, and a strategic location that ensures exclusivity and desirability. Investing in this venture not only promises lucrative returns but also positions investors at the forefront of shaping a new benchmark for luxury living. With a focus on quality, sophistication, and a commitment to exceeding expectations, our project is poised to elevate both investor portfolios and the local landscape. Your investment is bound to thrive in The Ritz-Carlton Residences and Resort, where luxury meets sound financial potential,” Hayssam added.

The project comprises a lavish Ritz-Carlton-operated hotel boasting 60 suites and 20 hotel villas, alongside 85 opulent residential villas, ranging from 3 to 5 bedrooms. Each villa offers a private terrace, suite bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, a swimming pool, and a secluded garden. The project presents an array of top-notch amenities, including polo fields, a club house, and an equestrian centre.

Ammar Abdulhadi, CEO of SIAMA, said: "This collaboration with Ento Capital is more than a business venture; it's a commitment to crafting an unforgettable legacy in Marrakech. Our shared vision goes beyond brick and mortar, creating lasting moments of luxury and sophistication for our discerning clientele. Together, we embark on a journey to redefine opulence and elevate the art of hospitality in Morocco."

The Ritz-Carlton Residences Marrakech provides a myriad of branded components, unparalleled accessibility and visibility from the Amezmiz road, convenient proximity to the airport, and a strategic location within an area brimming with high-potential developments, including the Agafay Desert and Domaine Royal Palm.

Expert in both conventional and non-conventional investment banking, Ento Capital’s leadership team brings more than 65 collective years of investment banking experience. The team is known for establishing unique and long-lasting partnerships with businesses and organisations throughout the MENA region.

