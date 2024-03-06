Export Development Bank of Egypt’s (EBank) investment portfolio has reached EGP 55 billion, equivalent to $1.78 billion, at the end of 2023, compared to EGP 10 billion in 2017, the bank’s chairman Ahmed Galal told Asharq Business.

The bank’s profits doubled last year to EGP 3.4 billion, compared to EGP 1.34 billion in 2022 and around EGP 300 million in 2017, Galal said.

He noted that 70% of the bank’s financing portfolios across the country are directed toward exporters.

Galal pointed out that the bank is planning to open from three to five new branches while focusing on digital expansion.

