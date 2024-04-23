Core International Holdings is set to inject an additional AED5 billion into new projects across the UAE through its subsidiaries. This strategic move is aimed at fostering innovation and sustainability within key sectors and services, leveraging the country's growing opportunities and unique offerings over the next five years.

Sheikh Theyab bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Core International Holdings, stated, “The company is focused on enriching its portfolio in critical areas such as education, real estate, and financial management. Emphasising the significance of high standards and long-term investments, the group is dedicated to benefiting investors, partners, and communities, aligning with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.”

Hany Sabry, CEO of Core International Holdings, said, “The allocation of AED5 billion reflects a significant dedication to enhancing the education and scientific publishing sector via its educational arm. The primary objective of this endeavour is to enhance educational programmes at all levels within the UAE.”

Sabry also expressed confidence in the potential for regional growth and expansion across the scientific e-publishing sector, a dynamic industry generating an annual global revenue of $19 billion.

Core International Holdings is actively strengthening its foothold in real estate through its subsidiary, Ara Real Estate Development Company, focusing on land acquisition, development, and project management to create self-sustained communities that cater to evolving customer needs. Furthermore, the group is eyeing expansion opportunities in the buoyant Saudi market, particularly in real estate ventures.

Specialising in capital market investments, Core International Holdings leverages its investment division, Waqen Capital, to identify enduring opportunities within publicly traded companies that drive progress and innovation. Through thorough exploration of various investment prospects and potential collaborations, the company is committed to realising sustainable and forward-looking growth aligned with its vision and strategic objectives.