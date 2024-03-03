B Investments Holding’s board has approved investing around $3 million in Basata Holding for Financial Payments and its subsidiaries, according to a disclosure.

The move aims to finance Basata’s regional expansion plans.

Established in 2006, B Investments is an Egypt-based private equity firm and growth capital investor that pulls a wealth of expertise to actively create value in its portfolio companies.

