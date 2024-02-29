Egypt has received the first batch of the $35 billion funds pledged by the UAE to finance the multi billion-dollar development of the country’s Mediterranean coast known as Ras El-Hekma

A portion of the financing has been sent through the Central Bank of Egypt, according to local media reports, quoting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi. Another payment is set to be transferred on Friday. Watch the Zawya video here.

