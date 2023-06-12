A majority – 70 per cent – of UAE residents are strongly considering a future electric vehicle purchase, a survey has revealed.

This is mainly due to the potential cost savings, growing number of EV charging stations and awareness about EV infrastructure in the country.

The survey commissioned by General Motors and conducted by Morning Consult said the awareness about EVs is also consistently high among all age groups and across both men and women, translating into strong purchase consideration.

The survey found that seven out of 10 – 73 per cent – consumers in the UAE are eager to explore the cost savings brought about by an EV.

The study found that top drivers of increased EV consideration were tackling the elevated cost of petrol and alleviation of environmental concerns, with 64 per cent of those who are more likely to consider an EV in comparison to a year ago selecting each of these as a reason for increased interest.

Collected online from 500 respondents in the UAE from February to March, the survey explored the state of consumer interest in EVs, as well as awareness of long-term cost savings related to EV ownership, available EV options, and charging facilities.

Of late, a number of electric vehicle brands have announced entry into the UAE including Canada’s AXL, Sweden’s Polestar and China’s BYD among others.

As the number of EVs increases in the country, Al Futtaim Electric Mobility plans to set up nearly 3,000 charging points by 2030 in the country.

The survey found that the general awareness of the concept of electric vehicles is very high, with 95 per cent of UAE respondents aware of all-electric vehicles.

Jack Uppal, president and managing director, General Motors for Africa & Middle East, said it is promising to see the rising positive sentiment towards EVs in the UAE.

“As we progress towards our vision of the future of mobility, the increase in volume and variety of EV options we are anticipating to bring to market will respond to the shift in consumer awareness and consideration brought on by the long-term benefits of ownership – from apprehension around affordability and range, towards positive sentiment towards the ownership potential of these new technologies,” he said.

The survey found that over one-third – 38 per cent – of respondents in UAE were aware of the location of at least one convenient charging station. Four out of five – 8 per cent – of those aware of a convenient charging station said one was available where they park their car at home, with the highest reported availability in public parking or shared private parking.

The UAE is already home to 600 charging points with a drastic growth plan to be achieved before 2050.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

