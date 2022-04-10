Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met on Saturday with Minister of State for Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates’ Affairs, Nabila Makram, to follow up on the efforts of the ministry to support Egyptian communities abroad, especially in Ukraine.

During the meeting, Al-Sisi was briefed on the situation of the Egyptians who had fled the conflict areas in war-torn Ukraine, and those who had crossed the borders to neighbouring countries.

Nabila briefed the president also on the government’s efforts to bring home Egyptian nationals in coordination with the related authorities in those countries, as well as the efforts to enroll returning students in Egyptian universities.

Moreover, the Minister presented the final preparations for the “Egypt Can Industry” conference, which will include many Egyptian scholars and experts working abroad, industrialists and specialists in Egypt, and foreign companies.

Several axes will be addressed in pursuit of contributing to the implementation of the state’s strategy in the field of industrial localization, and to open greater opportunities to support the state’s efforts in industrial investment in the next stage, as well as maximizing the benefit from the experiences of Egyptian scientists around the world.

The president was also briefed on the developments of the presidential initiative “Speak Arabic”, which aims to develop the language skills of Egyptians abroad through listening, speaking, reading and writing, as well as preparing an educational guide for parents, and introducing national events.

In this context, the president directed to expand the scope of interactive educational and educational programs aimed at linking Egyptian youth abroad to the homeland, enhancing their belonging, and urging them to adhere to the Arabic language and consolidate the Egyptian identity.

Al-Sisi directed to expand the scope of efforts to promote real estate investment for Egyptian communities abroad, in coordination with all concerned authorities and real estate development companies, and to overcome any obstacles in this regard.

