Egypt’s Ambassador in Moscow Nazih Al-Nagari received a group of Egyptian citizens who escaped from Ukraine through Russian territory before returning to their homeland.

This is part of the efforts made by the embassy over the past weeks to open safe crossings to evacuate citizens stranded in the cities of Kharkiv, Sumi, Kherson, and Mariupol.

It is worth mentioning that the Egyptian Embassy in Moscow has made intensive contacts over the past weeks to coordinate with the Russian side, Egypt’s Embassy in Kyiv, and the Egyptian community in Ukraine in order to arrange the evacuation of Egyptian citizens and their families.

The Egyptian citizens have been hosted on Russian territory since their evacuation from Ukraine until arrangements for their repatriation are finalised.

“During the meeting, the citizens expressed their appreciation for the efforts made by our respective embassies, as well as the Russian authorities, in evacuating and hosting them and ensuring their return to their homeland under the best conditions,” said a statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

