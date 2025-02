Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the biggest Islamic lender in the UAE, posted a full-year 2024 net profit of 8.16 billion dirhams ($2.2 billion), up more than 16% from a year ago.

Total income for the year stood at AED 23.34 billion, 16% higher YoY, while net operating revenues rose 10% to AED 12.84 billion.

Net financing and sukuk investments expanded by 10% to AED 295 billion.

Impairment charges stood at AED 407 million, down 71% YoY.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Brinda Darasha)

