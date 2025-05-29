Cairo – The shareholders of Egypt Aluminum greenlighted the estimated budget for fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, targeting net profits valued at EGP 13.71 billion.

The ordinary general meeting (OGM) passed the capital budget with a value of EGP 5.91 billion, according to a bourse statement.

Last March, the EGX-listed company penned a power purchase deal with Norwegian company Scatec to establish a 1 GW solar plant at a total cost of $750 million.

