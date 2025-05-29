Cairo – Misr Beni Suef Cement recorded lower consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 574.01 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, compared to EGP 833.16 million in Q1-24.

The sales dropped to EGP 1.57 billion at the end of March 2025 from EGP 2.94 billion a year earlier, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to EGP 8.56 in Q1-25, an annual decline from EGP 11.35.

Standalone Business

Non-consolidated net profits after tax soared to EGP 572.78 million in the first three months (3M) of 2025 from EGP 41.52 million in Q1-24.

Standalone EPS climbed to EGP 8.54 in Q1-25 from EGP 0.61 in Q1-24, while the sales hiked to EGP 1.57 billion from EGP 666.59 million.

