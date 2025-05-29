Arab Finance: Banque du Caire recorded a 45% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits after tax for the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, reaching EGP 3.4 billion, up from EGP 2.4 billion, as per an emailed statement.

The growth was supported by improved performance across retail, treasury, corporate credit, and SME segments.

Net interest income rose by 30% YoY during the quarter. Operating revenues also saw a notable rise, reaching EGP 9.8 billion, compared to EGP 7.8 billion in Q1 2024, marking a 26% YoY increase.

The bank’s total loan portfolio grew by 5% to EGP 240 billion by the end of March 2025. This was driven by an EGP 9.6 billion increase in corporate and bank loans, and an EGP 2.6 billion rise in retail loans.

Customer deposits rose by 5% to EGP 369 billion at the end of March 2025, up from EGP 352 billion at the end of December 2024.