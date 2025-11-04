Riyadh: Saudi Telecom Company (stc) achieved net profits totaling SAR 11.57 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, higher by 3.08% than SAR 11.23 billion in 9M-24.

Earnings per share (EPS) rose to SAR 2.32 in the January-September 2025 period from SAR 2.25 in 9M-24, according to the financial results.

Revenues stood at SAR 57.92 billion in 9M-25, reflecting a 2.58% year-on-year (YoY) increase from SAR 56.46 billion.

Financials for Q3-25

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the telecom group logged 11.54% lower net profits at SAR 4.10 billion, compared with SAR 4.64 billion in Q3-24.

stc generated revenues totaling SAR 19.26 billion in Q3-25, marking an annual increase of 3.58% from SAR 18.59 billion.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-25 net profits rose by 7.42% compared to SAR 3.82 billion in Q2-25, whereas the revenues went down by 0.96% from SAR 19.45 billion.

Olayan Alwetaid, CEO of stc Group, said the telecom operator continues to grow revenues across its business segments while implementing its cost-efficiency strategy to maintain sustainable profitability and enhance shareholder value.

The GCEO added that stc is enhancing digital infrastructure in the Kingdom and the region, as its subsidiary center3 unveiled a SAR 37.50 billion investment plan to expand its data center capacity to 1 gigawatt by 2030.

He also noted that the group partnered with Red Sea Global in a SAR 1.20 billion deal to build digital infrastructure and boost connectivity for Red Sea destinations, supporting Saudi Arabia’s giga projects.

Dividends Announced

The Tadawul-listed company will distribute cash dividends amounting to SAR 2.74 billion, representing 5.50% of the company’s SAR 50 billion capital, for Q3-25.

stc will pay out a dividend of SAR 0.55 per share for 4.98 billion eligible shares.

The eligibility and distribution dates are set for 6 and 26 November 2025, respectively.

