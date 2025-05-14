Riyadh: Alandalus Property Company shifted to net losses worth SAR 830,000 in the first quarter (Q1)of 2025, compared to profits of SAR 4.72 million in Q1-24.

The Saudi company’s revenues increased by 6.43% YoY to SAR 56.41 million in Q1-25 from SAR 53 million, according to the financial results.

Loss per share hit SAR 0.01 as of 31 March 2025, versus an earnings per share (EPS) of SAR 0.05 in Q1-24.

On a quarterly basis, the Q1-25 net losses fell by 94.75% from SAR 15.83 million in Q4-24, while the revenues plummeted by 13.87% from SAR 65.50 million.

Last year, Alandalus Property suffered net losses valued at SAR 31.60 million, against net profits of SAR 36.42 million at the end of December 2023.

