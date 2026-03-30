Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) shareholders have approved a total cash dividend distribution of 53% of the bank's paid-up capital, equivalent to 53 Qatari dirhams per share, for the fiscal year 2025 at the bank's Ordinary General Assembly meeting held recently.

The meeting was presided over by QIIB Chairman Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Thani bin Abdullah al-Thani, who announced that the total dividend payout amounts to QR802mn, with 24 Qatari dirhams per share already disbursed as semi-annual dividends, and the remaining 29 Qatari dirhams per share, totalling QR439mn, to be distributed to eligible shareholders through Edaa.

Shareholders also approved by acclamation the appointment of the following board members for the 2026–2028 term: Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Thani bin Abdullah al-Thani, representing Medicare Group; Sheikh Abdullah Thani Abdullah al-Thani (Bright Side for Trading Company); Rashid Nasser R S al-Kaabi (Inma Holding Company); Sheikh Turki Khalid Thani al-Thani (Qatar Islamic Insurance Group); Sheikh Thani Abdullah Thani al-Thani (Al Kara Trading Company); Sheikh Abdullah Khalid Thani al-Thani (Al-Nayra for Investment Company); Dr Ayed Dabsan E A al-Qahtani (Fasyl for Business and Real Estate Company); Dr Jaafar Ali al-Sarraf (Danat Al-Safa Investment Company); and independent candidates Mubarak Abdullah Mohammed al-Sulaiti, Shaheen Jassim Hamad al-Sulaiti, and Ezzat Mohammed Rashid al-Rashid.

On the capital markets front, shareholders approved the renewal of QIIB’s existing sukuk issuance programme amounting to $2bn, authorising the board of directors to determine the size, terms, and currency of each issuance based on the bank's needs and after obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals.

Shareholders further approved the issuance of new capital sukuk not exceeding $500mn, eligible for inclusion in Tier 1 capital in accordance with supervisory requirements, as well as the establishment of a new sukuk programme in Qatari riyals not exceeding QR2bn, with the board of directors authorised to determine the size and terms of each issuance following the Qatar Central Bank's approval.

QIIB CEO Dr Abdulbasit Ahmed al-Shaibei said in 2025, QIIB recorded several significant achievements, sustaining a steady and well-balanced growth trajectory that further strengthened the bank’s financial position and reinforced its standing within the banking sector.

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