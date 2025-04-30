Abu Dhabi: The National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) delivered 22.70% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profit before tax valued at AED 337.20 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025.

The generated net profits were compared to AED 274.80 million in Q1-24, according to the financial statements.

NBF posted its best-ever net profit after tax at AED 306.80 million in Q1-25, compared to AED 251.10 million in the first three months (3M) of 2024.

Operating income reached AED 675.50 million as of 31 March 2025, up 10% YoY from AED 614 million, reflecting enhanced focus on key business segment growth, proactive asset and liability management.

Total assets increased by 21.60% YoY to AED 64.50 billion in Q1-25, while the customer deposits and Islamic customer deposits increased by 20.40% YoY to AED 47.60 billion.

At the end of December 2024, NBF’s net profits before tax climbed by 28.90% YoY to AED 934.80 million from AED 725.10 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

