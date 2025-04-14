Arab Finance: Development and Engineering Consultants recorded 31.28% year-on-year higher consolidated profits attributable to the parent company at EGP 53.117 million in 2024, as per the financial results.

The generated net profits were compared with EGP 24.702 million in 2023.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 1.90 last year from EGP 1.05 in 2023.

On the other hand, the revenues declined to EGP 215.160 million in 2024 from EGP 347.640 million in 2023.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).