Arab Finance: Orascom Construction reported revenue of $847.6 million, and the company's consolidated backlog stood at $8.7 billion during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, as per an emailed release.

The firm also reported net profit attributable to shareholders of $25.1 million and EBITDA worth $54.1 million as of March 31st.

