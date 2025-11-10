Riyadh: CATRION Catering Holding Company recorded net profits worth SAR 237.18 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, marking a 6.63% drop from SAR 254.03 million in 9M-24.

The earnings per share (EPS) rose to SAR 2.89 at the end of September 2025 from SAR 3.10 in the same period a year ago, according to the financial results.

The holding company achieved 4.29% higher revenue at SAR 1.77 billion in January-September 2025 when compared to SAR 1.70 billion in the corresponding 9M in 2024.

Financial Performance in Q3

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, CATRION posted an 11.49% decrease in net profit to SAR 97.02 million from SAR 109.62 million in Q3-24.

The revenue, meanwhile, increased by 5.11% to SAR 617.25 million in Q3-25 when compared to SAR 587.20 million in Q3-24.

On a quarterly level, the net profits in Q3-25 marked a 48.37% surge from SAR 65.38 million in Q2-25, whereas the revenue rose by 8.01% from SAR 571.45 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

