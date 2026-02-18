stc group recorded the highest revenues in its history of SAR77.8 billion ($20.75 billion) in 2025, reflecting a 2.5% increase compared to the previous year. Net profit rose by 12.5% after excluding non-recurring items, demonstrating the strength of the group’s business model and the continued execution of its sustainable growth strategy, the company said.

The company reported a net profit of SAR14.828 billion. (Net profit in 2024 was SAR24.689 billion after booking of net profit from discontinued operations (non-recurring item) amounting to SAR13.973 billion as a result of a gain from the sale of stc’s controlling interest in its subsidiaries, Telecommunications Towers Company (TAWAL) and Digital Infrastructure Company, according to a company filing in Saudi Stock Exchange).

Gross profit increased to SAR37.7 billion, while operating profit reached SAR14.4 billion. Earnings before interest, taxes, zakat, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to approximately SAR24.5 billion, marking a 6.1% increase after excluding non-recurring items. This growth was driven by improved operational efficiency and disciplined management of costs and capital investments. The group also announced a dividend distribution of SAR0.55 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025, in line with its approved dividend policy.

Eng Olayan bin Mohammed Alwetaid, group CEO of stc, stated that the results reflect the group’s ability to achieve sustainable profitable growth while diversifying income sources and strengthening digital infrastructure. He noted that during the year, the group expanded its network to exceed 10,800 5G sites and 3.75 million fiber-to-the-home connections, in addition to conducting the first regional trial of the 7 GHz spectrum in preparation for 6G technologies.

Enhancing employee skills

Alongside its strong financial performance, stc group continues to invest in developing employees’ capabilities and skills. Over the past year, the group achieved notable progress in talent development through programs such as the Partner Development Program, Job Attachment initiatives, and stc Academy, the group said

It also sponsored the Human Capability Initiative Conference, during which it launched a public training platform aimed at equipping national talents with the skills required for the future labor market, underscoring its commitment to building digital capabilities and enhancing competitiveness.

In addition, stc plays a key role in supporting the organisation of major international events and religious seasons such as Hajj and Umrah. The group also continues to support national forums and major events through reliable digital infrastructure that strengthens the readiness of vital sectors with high efficiency.

Advanced solutions

stc provides advanced connectivity solutions and digital services aligned with the highest international standards, contributing to strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a leading destination across various sectors. These efforts, combined with the brand’s strong presence, reinforce stc group’s position as a leading digital enabler in the region, the company said.

The year also witnessed the expansion of STC Bank to more than 8 million customers, as well as the signing of strategic partnerships to establish dedicated data centers with capacity reaching up to 1 gigawatt.

The group also concluded multi-billion-riyal strategic agreements in digital infrastructure and issued $2 billion in sukuk, which were oversubscribed more than four times, reflecting investor confidence in the group’s strong financial position.

On the sustainability front, the group’s MSCI rating improved to AA, and it received a five-star EFQM certification. stc maintained its position as the strongest brand in the Middle East for the sixth consecutive year. - TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

