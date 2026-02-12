Riyadh - SAL Saudi Logistics Services Company generated SAR 697.89 million in net profits attributable to shareholders during 2025, which signaled a 5.51% year-on-year (YoY) jump from SAR 661.43 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) grew to SAR 8.72 in the January-December 2025 period from SAR 8.27 in 2024, according to the financial results.

Revenues totaled SAR 1.70 billion at the end of 2025, reflecting a 4.55% YoY rise from SAR 1.63 billion.

Quarterly Results

During the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, SAL logged net profits attributable to shareholders worth SAR 201.66 million, which signaled a 41.98% surge from SAR 142.03 million.

The revenues jumped by 24.59% to SAR 509.20 million in Q4-25 from SAR 408.69 million in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the Q4-25 net profits increased by 11.48% when compared with SAR 180.89 million in Q3-25, whereas the revenues hiked by 20.89% from SAR 421.20 million.

Omar bin Talal Hariri, the CEO of SAL, commented: “2025 marked another year of strong execution for SAL, demonstrating the resilience and scalability of our business.”

Hariri noted: “This performance demonstrates our strategy in action; strengthening the core through operational excellence and margin discipline, accelerating key expansion engines, and investing in the capabilities that will define the next phase of growth.”

For his part, Haydar Ucar, the Chief Financial Officer of SAL, stated: “Our full-year results highlight SAL’s prudent financial stewardship and strong cash-generative business model.”

“In 2025, we delivered solid profitability while maintaining a strong balance sheet, enabling us to fund strategic growth investments while sustaining attractive shareholder returns,” Ucar emphasized.

Dividends Announced

The board members of SAL unveiled cash dividends worth SAR 151.20 million, equivalent to 18.90% of its SAR 800 million capital, for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025.

Meanwhile, the Tadawul-listed company will pay out a dividend of SAR 1.89 per share for 80 million eligible shares. The eligibility and distribution dates will be 1 and 16 April 2026, respectively.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2025, SAL registered an annual decrease of 4.46% in net profits to SAR 496.22 million, compared to SAR 519.40 million.

