Riyadh: Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Company achieved net profits after Zakat attributable to the shareholders valued at SAR 380.23 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025.

The January-March 2025 results reflected a 5.78% increase from SAR 359.42 million in Q1-24, according to the financial results.

The revenues amounted to SAR 4.40 billion in Q1-25, up 0.81% from SAR 4.37 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 2.55 as of 31 March 2025, versus SAR 2.40 in Q1-24.

Quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), the Q1-25 net profits soared by 732.14% from SAR 45.69 million in Q4-24, while the revenues decreased by 4.40% from SAR 4.61 billion.

As of 31 December 2024, Bupa Arabia generated SAR 1.16 billion net profits after Zakat attributable to the shareholders compared to SAR 940.16 million in 2023.

