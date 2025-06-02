Arab Finance: The Egyptian Financial and Industrial Company’s (EFIC) consolidated profits after tax increased by 6% to EGP 456.114 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, according to the financial results.

The earnings were compared with the EGP 428.496 million profits registered in Q1 2024.

Revenues hiked by 57% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 2.813 billion in the first three months of 2025 from EGP 1.790 billion.

EFIC focuses on the production and distribution of chemical resources and agricultural fertilizers, as well as the ownership of the means of road and river transportation.