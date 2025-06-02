Arab Finance: National Drilling Company recorded an annual decline of 2.79% in net profit to $2.683 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, compared to $2.760 million, the financial results showed.

The earnings per share (EPS) recorded $0.54 in the three-month period that ended on March 31st, 2025, versus $0.55 in Q1 2024.

Meanwhile, the revenues grew to $7.396 million from $6.489 million.

National Drilling is an Egypt-based company engaged in the provision of oil field drilling services. The company provides technical support and services for field drilling operations, managing its four land drilling rigs, which are all presently contracted in Libya.

Its scope of services also includes the provision of rigs associated equipment, selling and storing related machinery, as well as trading in related spare parts.