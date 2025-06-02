Cairo – B Investments Holding generated lower consolidated profits after tax at EGP 70.28 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, compared to EGP 950.64 million in Q1-24.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) dropped to EGP 0.35 as of 31 March 2025 from EGP 5.57 a year earlier, according to the financial results.

Revenues hit EGP 138.52 million in Q1-25, down year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 230.05 million.

Standalone Business

In the three-month period that ended on 31 March 2025, the company turned to net losses worth EGP 5.29 million, against profits amounting to EGP 700.59 million in Q1-24.

Non-consolidated revenues plunged to EGP 30.01 million in Q1-25 from EGP 39.25 million in the year-ago period. The basic and diluted loss per share hit EGP 0.02 when compared to a profit per share of EGP 4.38.

Last year, the consolidated net profits after tax jumped to EGP 1.65 billion from EGP 693.76 million in 2023.

