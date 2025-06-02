Arab Finance: Heliopolis Housing and Development logged net profits after tax worth EGP 478.056 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, an annual drop of 36.12% from EGP 748.465 million, the financial results showed.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) retreated to EGP 0.36 in Q1 2025 from EGP 0.56 in Q1 2024.

The company generated revenues amounting to EGP 530.825 million at the end of March 2025, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 239.688 million.

In 2024, the group’s net profits after tax plunged by 67.218% YoY to EGP 2.559 billion from EGP 7.808 billion.