Arab Finance: Misr Cement Qena posted 657.02% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits after income taxes attributable to the controlling shareholders at EGP 238.466 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, as per the financial results.

The recorded earnings were compared with EGP 31.500 million in Q1 2024.

Net sales jumped to EGP 1.824 billion in the three-month period that ended on March 31st, 2025, versus EGP 1.255 billion during the same period of 2024.

As for the standalone business, the net profits after tax hiked to EGP 165.361 million in Q1 2025 from EGP 48.637 million in Q1 2024.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 1.46 from EGP 0.44, while the net sales climbed to EGP 773.811 million from EGP 573.395 million.