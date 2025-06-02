Cairo – Egyptian Financial and Industrial (EFIC) reported 6% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profit after tax at EGP 456.11 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025.

The generated earnings were compared to EGP 428.49 million, according to the financial results.

Revenues climbed by 57% to EGP 2.81 billion in Q1-25 from EGP 1.79 billion as of 31 March 2024.

EFIC posted 32% YoY higher standalone net profit after tax at EGP 208.88 million in January-March 2025, compared to EGP 158.20 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

