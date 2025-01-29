Bahrain Clear, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bahrain Bourse, has distributed a total of BD364.67 million in dividends during 2024.

This includes BD360.75m distributed under the Annual Cash Dividends Fund on behalf of 31 companies to 56,967 entitled shareholders, representing a 97.4 per cent distribution rate.

Additionally, BD3.92m were distributed under the Accumulated Cash Dividends Fund for unclaimed dividends from previous years.

Under the Amanat programme, two independent funds were established: the Accumulated Cash Dividends Fund for unclaimed dividends and the Annual Cash Dividends Fund for timely distribution.

Bahrain Clear manages the distribution process for all listed companies, ensuring efficient and timely dividend payments to investors via IBAN bank transfers.

Abdulla Abdin, chief operating officer of Bahrain Clear, expressed satisfaction with the successful dividend distribution. He emphasised the company’s commitment to updating shareholder KYC information to ensure timely and accurate dividend payments.

Established by Ministerial Cabinet Resolution number 2020/48-2, the Amanat Investor Protection Funds Programme aims to safeguard investor interests and streamline dividend distribution for all listed companies. The programme emphasises the imprescriptible right of shareholders to claim their dividends.

Bahrain Clear urges all investors to update their KYC information and IBAN details with their respective brokers to ensure prompt and seamless receipt of their dividends.