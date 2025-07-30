Riyadh: Arabian Cement Company logged net profits worth SAR 44.10 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, down 46.93% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 83.10 million.

Revenues amounted to SAR 470.90 million as of 30 June 2025, up 16.90% from SAR 402.80 million in H1-24, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) dropped to SAR 0.44 in H1-25 from SAR 0.83 a year earlier.

Results for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Arabian Cement recorded 20.06% YoY lower net profits at SAR 20.50 million, compared to SAR 28.90 million.

Meanwhile, the revenues jumped by 32.87% to SAR 232.80 million in Q2-25 from SAR 175.20 million in Q2-24.

Quarterly, the Q2-25 profits shrank by 13.13% from SAR 23.60 million in Q1-25, while the revenues fell by 2.22% from SAR 238.10 million.

Dividends for H1-25

The company’s board decided to disburse cash dividends valued at SAR 50 million for 100 million eligible shares.

Eligibility and payment dates for the H1-25 dividends will be 29 July and 14 August, respectively.

