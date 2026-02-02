Riyadh - National Agricultural Development Company (Nadec) recorded net profits after tax attributable to the owners amounting to SAR 393.35 million in 2025, an annual drop of 49.22% from SAR 774.63 million.

The revenues hit SAR 3.52 billion last year, up 9.52% from SAR 3.22 billion at the end of December 2024, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) plummeted to SAR 1.31 in 2025 from SAR 2.57 a year earlier.

Nadec attributed the lower earnings to a non-recurring gain of SAR 356.51 million in the previous year from an investment in Arabian Mills for Food Products Company.

Under its initial public offering (IPO), all the shareholders of Arabian Mills, including Nadec, offered to sell 30% of their existing shares during the IPO process.

As a result, Nadec gained SAR 103.19 million on sales of 30% shares and also recognized a fair value gain of SAR 253.32 million on remaining shares during the previous year.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

