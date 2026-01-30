Riyadh: The Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB) posted 24.27% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at SAR 2.43 billion in 2025, compared to SAR 1.95 billion.

The earnings per share (EPS) reached SAR 1.68 last year, higher than SAR 1.43 in 2024, according to the financial results.

SAIB reported assets amounting to SAR 172.72 billion in 2025, an annual rise of 9.96% from SAR 157.06 billion.

Meanwhile, the investments hiked by 15.58% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 47.19 billion from SAR 40.83 billion.

The bank registered clients' deposits amounting to SAR 109.61 billion at the end of 2025, marking a jump of 16.60% from SAR 94.01 billion in 2024.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2025, SAIB generated net profits worth SAR 1.53 billion, up 6.05% YoY from SAR 1.44 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

