Muscat – To facilitate e-commerce and help business owners and SMEs, an Omani startup has created a B2B platform called Kushk.

Developed by Pixel Tech, Kushk provides complete e-commerce solutions for entrepreneurs and SMEs.

With Haitham Abdullah al Bulushi as CEO, the Pixel Tech team includes three other employees. Bulushi is a graduate in cybersecurity engineering from the University of South Wales.

“We have worked closely with business owners over the last one year and found a general lack of understanding when it comes to handling technology and e-commerce,” Bulushi,

Kushk helps entrepreneurs set up new e-commerce websites within a couple of days and enables these to accept payments using the PixelPay gateway. “More then 20 clients have used our software and we have great feedback.”

Bulushi described Kushk as a one-stop solution for all needs of automation in e-commerce. “Kushk connects all channels of sales in one dashboard. We provide websites and a point of sale system integrated in one backend, making payments through credit and debit cards easy for SMEs and entrepreneurs.”

Pixel Tech launched Kushk in October 2021 and currently has more than 30 registered clients. “Soon, we are going to launch 2.0 version of Kushk with new features. It will cover retail businesses, including electronics, fashion, grocery and jewellery shops,” said Bulushi.

Developing the minimum viable product to fit market needs was the team’s biggest challenge. “Sourcing finance and earning customers’ trust for a new software company in the market are also not easy.”

He added that the pandemic has prompted rapid development of e-commerce. “Our software helps business owners create websites through Kushk in a short period of time with all the functions they need.”

Omantel Innovation Labs supported Pixel Tech across multiple stages of its development through mentorship, network building and fundraising support, Bulushi informed.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

