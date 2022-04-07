Muscat – Soon, 100 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Oman will get a chance to register with the e-commerce giant Amazon and sell their products.

As part of its efforts to support SMEs, the Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (ASMED) will launch an initiative to help SMEs join Amazon.

An official at ASMED said that the authority will launch an e-commerce programme to support 100 SMEs to join the platform. “The initiative aims to stimulate the Omani economy, support owners of SMEs, and promote Omani products through the world-famous platform,” said the official.

He added, “Under the programme, experts will hold workshops for owners of SMEs and train them as well as provide all information related to e-commerce.”

The authority invites SMEs to register with ASMED to participate in the programme.

According to statistics, the total number of SMEs registered with ASMED was 66,769 at the end of January 2022, compared to 49,337 SMEs registered during the same period of 2021, accounting for a growth of 35.3 per cent.

