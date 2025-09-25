MUSCAT: Omani shoppers are making their voices heard online. The Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) handled 1,851 e-commerce complaints between January and August this year, recovering over OMR24,500 for consumers affected by faulty products, delayed deliveries, and unfair practices.

The surge in complaints, led by the goods and services sector with 1,637 cases, also spanned electronics, food, slimming centres, herbal supplements, vehicles, and heavy machinery.

Each report was swiftly processed under strict procedures, resulting in amicable settlements and restored consumer confidence.

The CPA’s proactive measures are part of nation’s broader push towards Oman Vision 2040, aiming to build a secure, fair, and digitally empowered economy.

Tools like the “Maidan” system now allow consumers to lodge and track complaints online, marking a significant step in modernising public services.

The Consumer Protection Authority affirmed that the digital environment must be safe for all consumers, underscoring ongoing efforts to update legislation, strengthen cooperation with other agencies, and empower citizens in the rapidly growing e-commerce landscape.

“The rise in complaints reflects not just growing challenges in the e-commerce sector, but also an encouraging increase in consumer awareness,” the CPA said, noting that its prompt and effective responses have already set a benchmark for service and accountability in Oman’s fast-evolving digital economy.

Commercial violations

Meanwhile, CPA recorded 3,141 commercial violations across the Sultanate in the first half of 2025, led by Muscat with 1,363 cases, followed by North Al Batinah 754 and South Al Batinah–Barka 213. Smaller numbers were reported in other governorates.

The CPA said the figures reflect intensified inspections and reaffirmed its commitment to strict enforcement, urging consumers to report violations through official channels.

The Authority stressed that the statistics highlight the impact of intensified field inspections, which aim to curb violations and ensure that suppliers comply with consumer protection laws. It reaffirmed that strict legal measures will continue to be taken against offenders, and it urged consumers to report violations through official channels to support fair commercial practices and market confidence.

