Muscat – Kushk, an e-commerce platform aimed at small and medium enterprises (SMEs), has successfully registered over 500 businesses since its inception in 2022.

Supervised by the Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Kushk is a milestone in the e-commerce sector, striving to enhance and streamline the shopping experience.

Haitham bin Abdullah al Balushi, co-founder and CEO of Kushk, said, “The platform’s mission is to enhance the shopping experience for both merchants and consumers. We strive to increase online sales and help businesses extend their reach.”

Kushk offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to establish new e-commerce websites within a couple of days, equipped with online payment capabilities. Furthermore, it provides versatile sales channels and offers customers a smooth shopping journey with delivery facilitated by logistics companies partnered with the platform.

Balushi highlighted the fact that Kushk caters to a wide range of businesses, including retail outlets, traditional stores and e-commerce merchants.

Its six integral services include comprehensive online store setup, mobile points of sale, an advanced control panel, quick setup, electronic invoicing, and inventory management.

In a world increasingly reliant on digital interactions, Kushk’s goal is to provide comprehensive tech solutions to aid and improve online shopping for SMEs. The platform emphasises innovation and continuous service enhancement, with plans for expansion into new markets on the horizon.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

