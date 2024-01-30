As Oman sees a significant rise in e-commerce business, there seems to be a huge demand for delivery jobs in the country, hence a good scope for young Omanis to take up the opportunities.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MoTCIT) had earlier said that creating a positive environment for Omanis in the ‘delivery business’ comes in the light of the growth of e-commerce and the changing consumer behaviour in Oman.

The delivery business has gained unprecedented attraction by Omani youth due to its association with e-commerce and the use of modern technologies in tracking, automatic transaction, customer satisfaction and gaining skills.

According to the ministry, a few electronic platforms have a daily average of 15,000 delivery requests. Economists expect that this business will witness significant growth during the next ten years in the light of the growth of e-commerce that the world is witnessing.

With a very high smartphone user penetration and a shift in online shopping, Oman’s e-commerce market is expected to record more. Omani e-shoppers mostly buy clothing, airline tickets, beauty care products, and hotel services.

There is an increasing trend among businesses, especially among Omani-owned SMEs and entrepreneurs, to promote and sell their merchandise through social media. The biggest hurdle in the e-commerce market is the changing mindset of people. Customers want to buy products directly from shops.

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion is continuously influencing people to adopt e-commerce for shopping, import, and other activities.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Shaddad al Musalmy