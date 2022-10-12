Xturismo, a Japanese flying bike that took public flight in the US recently, may soon be manufactured in the UAE.

“We are producing up to five units a month and plan mass production next year in Abu Dhabi in a joint venture with a (UAE) company,” said Yuma Takenaka, global marketing executive manager of Aerwins, the manufacturer of Xturismo.

However, he refused to disclose the name of the JV firm and how many units are to be produced.

A prototype of the hoverbike is being showcased at the Gitex Global 2022, the world’s largest technology exhibition taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The expo is running from October 10 to 14, with more than 5,000 technology companies from around the world taking part in the exhibition.

The company also showcased Xturismo at the Detroit Auto Show in September and presented a live demo to the media.

“I feel like I’m literally 15 years old and I just got out of ‘Star Wars’ and jumped on their bike,” Thad Szott, co-chairman of Detroit Auto Show, told Reuters after taking the test drive at the Show.

Priced at $777,000 (Dh2.85 million), the single-seater flying bike weighs 300kg and has a maximum payload of 100kg. It cruises at a maximum speed of 100km per hour and a maximum range of 40km.

“In the future, there will be a model where more people can ride the flying bike. We started selling last year and so far we have sold around 10 units in Japan,” said Takenaka.

Since Japan doesn’t classify Xturismo as an aircraft, people don’t need a licence to fly the bike; however, they’re allowed to fly it over racetracks only.