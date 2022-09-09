Banque Misr and OPay Egypt signed a cooperation protocol to offer financial solutions and products to micro and small enterprises, according to an emailed statement on September 7th.

Under the agreement, OPay will provide clients with a link to apply for Banque Misr’s financial products and express loans.

Banque Misr will provide OPay’s clients of micro and small enterprises with financing options.

OPay is a fintech company focused on the Middle East and Africa region. OPay operates in Egypt, Nigeria, and Pakistan, processing tens of millions of transactions daily.

