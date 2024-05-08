Cairo – First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR), an Egypt-based unit of the ADX-listed FAB, has inaugurated two new branches in Egypt.

The new branches, the bank’s 66th and 67th in the country, are located on El-Haram Street in Giza Governorate and El-Gomhoreya Street in Downtown Cairo, according to a press release.

The recent expansion is a part of FABMISR’s strategic growth plan to improve accessibility to banking services for Egyptians, as the bank seeks to support financial inclusion in Egypt through new solutions across different regions and governorates.

In March 2024, FABMISR launched a mortgage finance system at an interest rate of up to 8%.

