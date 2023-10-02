Germany’s Siemens Energy has submitted the lowest bid for a key power project in Bahrain in a race that has left three major global players vying for the contract, a Bahraini newspaper reported on Monday.

Siemens has submitted a bid of 292.45 million Bahraini dinars ($760.37 million) for the project which involves the Transformer and Reactor Works the construction of a 400 kilowatt (kV) grid substation in Jasra region in the island nation, the Arabic language daily Akhbar Al-Khaleej said, quoting official sources.

The paper did not identify the other bidders but Bahrain officials said in early 2023 Siemens is competing for the project along with South Korean industrial giant Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems as well as Hitachi Energy and Fuji Electric of Japan.

According to Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority, the transformer and reactor works is one of the project work packages intended to be executed through international limited tender.

The scope of work includes the design, manufacturing, supply, transportation, erection, testing and commissioning of four units of 400/220/21kV, a 500MVA autotransformer, three units of 400kV, a 100MVAr feeder reactor, and four units of 21kV, 25MVAr transformer tertiary reactors.

