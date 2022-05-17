Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), the world’s largest aluminium smelter ex-China, has awarded a full turnkey contract for a fourth additional block at its Power Station 5 to a consortium of Sepco III and Mitsubishi Power, a power solution brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI).

As per the terms of the contract, Mitsubishi Power & Sepco III consortium will be responsible for the design, engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of a 680.9 MW combined cycle gas turbine power block.

Mitsubishi Power is set to further leverage decades of experience and innovation to build and supply the power technology, including the gas turbine, steam turbine, generators, and auxiliaries, in addition to providing technical support. The commercial operations on the project will begin in Q4 2024.

The Japanese group will supply a combined cycle power plant, which comprises M701JAC gas turbine, an air-cooled version of J-series gas turbines and a steam turbine.

To meet future decarbonization needs globally, JAC gas turbines are capable of using up to 30% hydrogen fuel by volume, to reach 100% hydrogen fuel in the future with minimal existing infrastructure modification.

"We are thrilled to add a fourth block into Power Station 5 to bring its power output to more than 2.4 GW," remarked Alba’s Board of Directors Chairman Shaikh Daij Bin Salman Bin Daij Al Khalifa after signing the deal with the Mitsubishi Power and Sepco III consortium partners at key ceremony held today (May 16) at Al Oasis Hall in Alba premises.

"Investing in efficient gas turbine, our latest ambitious power project, will accelerate our ESG transition and enable Alba to reduce its Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions as we embrace Bahrain’s objectives to reach Net Zero by 2060," stated Shaikh Daij.

"We are also excited to partner with Mitsubishi Power & Sepco III consortium, and we look forward to achieving all milestones together and as per schedule," he added.

The signing ceremony was attended by Hideshi Kawamoto, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Power, Dr Javier Cavada, President and CEO for Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Region at Mitsubishi Power, Khalid Salem, the President of Mitsubishi Power (Mena) and Sepco III Vice President and GTCC Business Unit Leader (for EMEA) Kong Lingfeng as well as Alba CEO Ali Al Baqali, CPO Amin Sultan and other senior officials.

Kawamoto said: "At Mitsubishi Power, we are proud to support Alba and the Kingdom of Bahrain to achieve their sustainable development goals by providing our advanced technology."

"Working with our partners, Sepco III, we are committed to help Alba, the world’s largest aluminium smelter ex-China, meet its operational efficiency and decarbonization goals, with our hydrogen-ready J-series gas turbine technology that leads the world in efficiency, productivity and reliability,"stated Kawamoto, also the Senior Fellow and Deputy Head of Energy Transition & Power Headquarters of Energy Systems at MHI.

Kawamoto pointed out that the Alba Power Station 5, Block 4 Project aligns with its mission to empower customers with the most advanced, innovative and clean energy solutions, and its ongoing commitment to help the Mena region achieve a robust, reliable and resilient energy infrastructure that brings it one step closer towards a carbon neutral society.

Sepco III Vice President Kong Lingfeng said: "We are delighted to work with Alba on the landmark Alba Power Station 5 Block 4 project with our partners Mitsubishi Power. We will deliver a state-of-the-art power plant with superior turnkey project execution expertise that meet the highest levels of quality and safety and Mitsubishi Power’s industry-leading gas turbine technology, to demonstrate Alba’s aluminium industry leadership."

"In addition, we are committed to provide efficient and clean energy throughout the construction of this project, in line with SepcoIII’s mission to build excellent projects, fulfilling customers’ aspirations and promoting the welfare of society, which will contribute to Alba's sustainable and green development strategy," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

