Cairo – Edita Food Industries posted lower consolidated net profits after tax valued at EGP 429.78 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 from EGP 502.79 million in Q1-24.

Revenues amounted to EGP 4.28 billion at the end of March 2025, an annual leap from EGP 3.92 billion, according to the interim consolidated financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) dropped to EGP 0.55 in Q1-25 from EGP 0.67 a year earlier.

Standalone Business

In the first three months (3M) of 2025, the standalone net profits after tax fell to EGP 375.20 million from EGP 406 million during the same period in 2024.

Non-consolidated basic and diluted EPS declined to EGP 0.49 in Q1-25 from EGP 0.54 in Q1-24, while the sales jumped to EGP 3.33 billion from EGP 3.14 billion.

Last April, the EGX-listed firm announced cash dividends worth EGP 800.10 million for 2024.

