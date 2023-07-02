Bahrain's Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has announced that six leading companies have submitted their bids for the 220kV feeder cable works related to its new 400kV Jasra Grid Substation project of which TBEA Shandong Luneng Taishan Cable Company has emerged as the lowest bidder with a figure of BD26.1 million ($70 million).

The other bidders who has submitted the proposals are: Saudi Cable Company (BD31.5 million); Saudi Modern Company For Metals, Cables and Plastic Industry (Riyadh Cables) with BD31.7 million; Mohammad Al Ojaimi with BD33.1 million; Taihan Electric with BD38.7 million and Iljin Electric with BD76.8 millon.

As per the tender notification, EWA proposes to launch a project for establishment of a new 400kV Jasra Grid Substation and its 220kV Subsystem.

The 220kV Feeder Cable Works is one of the Project work packages intended to be executed through international limited tender.

The project scope includes the design, manufacturing, supply, transportation, civil works, installation, jointing and testing of 220kV Cable circuits with an estimated circuit length of 33.5 km (new circuits & diversion) with minimum design rating of 300 MVA each.-TradeArabia News Service

